09/10/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Great Prospect for Sallins buyers

On The Market

Prospect, Sallins

Prospect, Sallins, is a large family home set on 3.6 acres, surrounded by lush lawns and woodland.

On the market with Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly, the property has an asking price of €975,000.

Set in a quiet country area, between Sallins and Straffan villages, this superb home is accessed by a winding avenue affording privacy and seclusion.

This substantial property has light-filled, spacious rooms of generous and elegant proportions. The accommodation has many bespoke features including curved walls, balconies and many fittings. It boasts a spectacular entrance hallway with sweeping staircase and a games room perfect for entertaining.

Situated in the in the heart of Kildare’s equestrian countryside, it is five minutes outside Sallins and just 10 minutes to Naas.

The beautifully proportioned accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises of: (downstairs) an entrance hallway, drawing room, dining room, games room, living room, conservatory, office, kitchen, utility room, and guest wc. Upstairs there are five double bedrooms, two en-suite, and a family bathroom. Outside, there is a double garage and boiler house.

The asking price is €975,000 and viewing appointments may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466, info@sfor.ie.

