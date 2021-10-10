Kildare Property Watch: Spacious four-bedroom family home in Narraghmore for €325,000

A spacious four-bedroom detached home at Narraghmore, near Kilcullen, has gone on the market with an asking price of €325,000.

Number 27 Lipstown Manor comprises a two-storey, detached four bedroom residence containing c 187 sq m (c 2,013 sq ft) of accommodation presented in good condition throughout, situated in a modern development of 30 detached houses built in 2003 just on the edge of the village of Narraghmore and around 12km south of Kilcullen.

The surrounding area is a mix of residential and agricultural uses. The M9 motorway access at Kilcullen provides easy access to Dublin for commuters.

Narraghmore is a small rural village situated approximately 60 km south west of Dublin. It is near Kilcullen and Athy, both of which contain shops, schools, banks, pubs, restaurants and public transport links.

The property is approached by a concrete driveway to the front, with car parking for three to four cars. It has a garden laid out in lawn and private timber decking area to the rear.

Features include an oil fired central heating system, south west facing garden, woodgrain PVC double glazed windows, marble tiles and handmade Italian splashback tiles in the kitchen and PVC fascias/soffits.

Accommodation inside comprises an entrance hall, sittingroom, kitchen/ diningroom, utility, shower room and bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are three bedrooms with the main ensuite, a family bathroom and an office/study.

According to selling agent Jordan Auctioneers, this is an ideal family home which must be viewed to be appreciated in an excellent location. The property is for sale through Stephen Talbot of Jordan Auctioneers, on 045 433550, who is guiding €325,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.