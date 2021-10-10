Kildare anti-drugs group welcomes operation targeting dealers

A local anti-drugs taskforce which works with communities to reduce the harm from the misuse of drugs welcomed a Garda operation targeting drug dealers.

Operation Tara has yielded around €4m in seizures around the country in the past three months — including detections across the Kildare Garda Division.

Provisional Garda data from the start of July to the end of September shows that over €3m in cannabis was confiscated as well as over €500,000 of cocaine and small quantities of heroin.

Steven Joyce, a development worker with the South Western Regional Drugs and Alcohol Task Force (SWRDATF), which covers Kildare and west Wicklow, said about Operation Tara: “This is a targeted response, which to date has been successful.”

But Mr Joyce said there needs to be a continuous multi-faceted, multi-agency approach to the issue of sale and supply of drugs.

He added that this approach must be “supported by demand reduction and treatment and by rehabilitation measures”.

The SWRDATF said it continues to work proactively with stakeholder groups in the implementation of the various actions prioritised in the National Drug Strategy’s Reducing Harm Supporting Recovery blueprint as a health-led response.

The SWRDATF is a co-ordinating body established with a partnership approach mandate.

The function of the taskforce is to research, develop and implement, a coordinated, regional, response to substance misuse.