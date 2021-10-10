Search

10/10/2021

Kildare anti-drugs group welcomes operation targeting dealers

Kildare anti-drugs group welcomes operation targeting dealers

File photo

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A local anti-drugs taskforce which works with communities to reduce the harm from the misuse of drugs welcomed a Garda operation targeting drug dealers.

Operation Tara has yielded around €4m in seizures around the country in the past three months — including detections across the Kildare Garda Division.

Provisional Garda data from the start of July to the end of September shows that over €3m in cannabis was confiscated as well as over €500,000 of cocaine and small quantities of heroin.

Steven Joyce, a development worker with the South Western Regional Drugs and Alcohol Task Force (SWRDATF), which covers Kildare and west Wicklow, said about Operation Tara: “This is a targeted response, which to date has been successful.”

But Mr Joyce said there needs to be a continuous multi-faceted, multi-agency approach to the issue of sale and supply of drugs.

He added that this approach must be “supported by demand reduction and treatment and by rehabilitation measures”.

The SWRDATF said it continues to work proactively with stakeholder groups in the implementation of the various actions prioritised in the National Drug Strategy’s Reducing Harm Supporting Recovery blueprint as a health-led response.

The SWRDATF is a co-ordinating body established with a partnership approach mandate.

The function of the taskforce is to research, develop and implement, a coordinated, regional, response to substance misuse.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media