Three day Ballymany, Newbridge, road closure starts today

The Ballymany road into Newbridge will be closed for three days, starting today, to allow Irish Water to carry out works on the wastewater system.
Kildare County Council said the closure will be in place from 7am on Monday, October 11 to Wednesday 13 at 7pm to facilitate wastewater connection works.
The road will be closed off from the Junction of R445, L7042 and L7036 at Ballymany Road
Junction of R445, L7042 and L7036 at Moorfield Crossroads, Newbridge.
The council has set out the following alternative routes:
Southbound vehicles travelling on Ballymany Road will be diverted onto Green Road and then diverted onto the R413 Road. Vehicles will be directed north back towards Newbridge where they will reach the end of the diversion. The reverse applies in the opposite direction. Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.
