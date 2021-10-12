Smells may come from Naas' Osberstown plant over next two days due to works - Irish Water

Occasional smells may come from the Osberstown Wasterwater Treatment Plant in Naas over the next two days, due to works being carried out there.

Irish Water advised today that essential works will be carried out there from today until Thursday, October 14.

Said Irish Water: "The works are necessary to allow for process management on site. During these works, there is a risk of intermittent odours from the plant, however, Irish Water will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly as possible.

"Irish Water would like to apologise for any odours that may arise while these essential maintenance works are being carried out."

Ger Brady, Wastewater Engineer with Irish Water, said: “Irish Water will make every effort to minimise the risk of odours and to complete these works as quickly as possible. We would like to apologise in advance for any odours that may arise while the work is being carried out and would ask that any issues be reported immediately to Irish Water so that we can investigate.”

If odour issues are noted, please contact the Irish Water Customer Care Centre helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278 or email operations@water.ie. Real time reporting allows for the investigation of the reported odour as close to the time of the incident as possible.