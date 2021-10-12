Search

12/10/2021

Fears that ‘teens will be teens’ at risky road, says Mayor of Kildare

Council meeting report

Fears that ‘teens will be teens’ at risky road, says Mayor of Kildare

Mayor Naoise Ó Cearúil

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Mayor of Kildare Naoise Ó Cearúil has said that he fears that “teens will be teens” and will disregard their own safety in order to cross an allegedly dangerous road.

He made the comment as part of his motion during the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Meeting.

Mayor Ó Cearúil specifically asked Kildare County Council (KCC) why speed ramps, which were due to be installed as part of the Maynooth North-South Corridor upgrade, have not been installed on the Moyglare Road.

He also asked KCC if it could provide a date for when the ramps would be installed at the site, which he claimed has been the site of numerous issues relating to speeding.

The Fianna Fáil politician told KCC: “There is one stretch of road that goes on for about a kilometre, and you can easily go into fifth gear on it... I’m sure many people have,”

“We need to address this,” he added.

In response to his motion, a representative for KCC told Mayor Ó Cearúil that the council had changed the designs in the plans for the Moyglare Rd, which will result in less speed ramps being implemented.

However, the representative added that further information will be given to Mayor Ó Cearúil about the new plans once they become available.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media