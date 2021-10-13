Woman, 43, is missing from Maynooth, Co Kildare

Philomena O'Connor
A 43-year-old woman has gone missing from Maynooth, Co Kildare.
Philomena O'Connor was last seen in the town on Tuesday, October 12, at approximately 10am.
Philomena is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height with long blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Philomena was wearing a jeans and a jumper.
Gardaí and Philomena’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.