Search

16/10/2021

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Kilmeague bungalow offers country life on the Grand Canal

Renovated two-bedroom home would be a delight for outdoors enthusiasts

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Kilmeague bungalow offers country life on the Grand Canal

Carrick Cottage

Reporter:

Reporter

A bungalow on over 4.5 acres on the banks of the Grand Canal at Kilmeague is on the market with an asking price of €345,000.

Located at the foot of the Hill of Allen, Carrick Cottage is a delight for the walking enthusiast. Canal walks, forest strolls or a trek to the observatory at the top of the hill are all accessed from right outside the door. According to selling agent Coonan Properties, this is a chance to live in a stunning rural environment and would be perfect for the nature lover or someone who would love to create a smallholding.

The property itself is a two-bedroom two-bathroom bungalow extending over 100 square metres. Originally built in the 1980s, the house was completely refurbished in 2008 and is now a bright, modern, and extremely spacious home.

Outside there is a mature garden to the rear with a pathway leading to the acreage beyond. Kilmeague is a small village approximately 35km south of Dublin. It is accessed via the M7 motorway and there are frequent bus connections from the village. It has a good selection of local amenities and many larger towns such as Naas and Newbridge are also only a short drive away.

For further information on the property, please contact Coonan Property on 045 832020 or email: jillw@coonan.com

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media