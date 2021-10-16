KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Kilmeague bungalow offers country life on the Grand Canal

A bungalow on over 4.5 acres on the banks of the Grand Canal at Kilmeague is on the market with an asking price of €345,000.

Located at the foot of the Hill of Allen, Carrick Cottage is a delight for the walking enthusiast. Canal walks, forest strolls or a trek to the observatory at the top of the hill are all accessed from right outside the door. According to selling agent Coonan Properties, this is a chance to live in a stunning rural environment and would be perfect for the nature lover or someone who would love to create a smallholding.

The property itself is a two-bedroom two-bathroom bungalow extending over 100 square metres. Originally built in the 1980s, the house was completely refurbished in 2008 and is now a bright, modern, and extremely spacious home.

Outside there is a mature garden to the rear with a pathway leading to the acreage beyond. Kilmeague is a small village approximately 35km south of Dublin. It is accessed via the M7 motorway and there are frequent bus connections from the village. It has a good selection of local amenities and many larger towns such as Naas and Newbridge are also only a short drive away.

