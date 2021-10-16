KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Large Allenwood bungalow on the market for €325k

The large kitchen
A three-bedroom extended bungalow in Allenwood is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €325,000.
‘Allenview’ offers a great balance of living space extending to 1,625.35 sq ft. (151sqm) with generous bedrooms and a large recently renovated kitchen and living room.
This home comprises of three bedrooms, hallway, kitchen, living room, utility/w.c. and family bathroom.
Approached by electric gates and tarmacadam drive this property offers ample parking and outdoor units to facilitate storage of equipment.
The home is a short walk to Allenwood, serviced by an array of local amenities including shops, church, primary school and local GAA club. It is also within close proximity to the Grand Canal for fishing and stunning walks.
Allenwood is around 10 miles to Newbridge train station, making this home commuter-friendly.
The home is for sale via private treaty.
For more information, please contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.