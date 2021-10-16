Search

16/10/2021

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Large Allenwood bungalow on the market for €325k

Family space: ‘Allenview’ offers generous space and a recently renovated kitchen and living room

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Large Allenwood bungalow on the market for €325k

The large kitchen

Reporter:

Reporter

A three-bedroom extended bungalow in Allenwood is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €325,000.

‘Allenview’ offers a great balance of living space extending to 1,625.35 sq ft. (151sqm) with generous bedrooms and a large recently renovated kitchen and living room.

This home comprises of three bedrooms, hallway, kitchen, living room, utility/w.c. and family bathroom.

Approached by electric gates and tarmacadam drive this property offers ample parking and outdoor units to facilitate storage of equipment.

The home is a short walk to Allenwood, serviced by an array of local amenities including shops, church, primary school and local GAA club. It is also within close proximity to the Grand Canal for fishing and stunning walks.

Allenwood is around 10 miles to Newbridge train station, making this home commuter-friendly.

The home is for sale via private treaty.

For more information, please contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media