Search

15/10/2021

Road works to take place on busy Newbridge road for two weeks

Reduced funding to seriously impact work on roads

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Road works will take place on a busy Newbridge road for two weeks, Kildare County Council has confirmed.

Previously, footpath works took place on the road on Wednesday night.

KCC said in a statement: "Please note that road resurfacing works will be carried out along the L4079 Military Road from 18th October 2021 to 5th November 2021 during the hours from 18.30pm to 5.30am."

"Traffic management will be in place  for the duration of the works."

"Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted," it concluded.

Naas gullies being cleaned to reduce flood risk

Risk

Traffic calming measures needed in Sallins

Busy route

Kildare County Council announce works to take place on this bridge

Gardaí investigating after high-value tools stolen from van in Kildangan area

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media