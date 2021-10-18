Disability awareness group apply to Kildare County Council for temporary training facility

File Pic: KARE Centre, Newbridge
A group that promotes awareness and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities has applied to Kildare County Council for planning permission.
Documents show that KARE in Newbridge for a single storey temporary standalone prefabricated Training Facility, with a floor area of 37sqm, to the rear of existing Central Services Building together, in addition to all associated site works.
These proposed retention works would take place at KARE Central Services' base at the Newbridge Industrial Estate.
It has been confirmed that the date received for the proposed works was October 15, with a submission by date of November 18.
The due date for the proposed works is December 9.
First established in 1967 by parents and friends of children with an intellectual disability, KARE aids people with an intellectual disability to live a good life in their local community.
KARE also writes an Annual Report each year to inform the public of its work.
