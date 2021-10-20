Search

Sustainable Farming event to take place in Kildare

An event centered around sustainable dairy farming will take place in County Kildare tomorrow morning.

In association with The European Milk Forum, National Dairy Council and Glanbia Ireland, a Farm Walk will take place on the O’Loughlin family farm in Monasterevin, County Kildare.

This will give farmers a chance to discuss the opportunities and challenges of sustainable dairy farming in a changing environment. 

Organisers explain: "One such dairy farmer, Shane O’ Loughlin, will spotlight the various sustainability initiatives that have been implemented on his farm."

"This will be followed by a panel discussion on how these sustainability measures can be implemented onto dairy farms across Ireland."

"It will also discuss how significant, practical progress on dairy farm sustainability can be communicated to consumer audiences at a local, national and global level," they added.

Speakers at the event will include:

  • Zoe Kavanagh, Spokesperson for the European Milk Forum and CEO of the National Dairy Council
  • John Murphy, Glanbia Ireland Chairman
  • Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green at Bord Bia
  • Thomas Ryan, Sustainability Manager, Glanbia Ireland
  • Tom O’ Dwyer, Head of the Signpost Programme, Teagasc

The walk will take place at Oghill in Monasterevin on Thursday, October 21 at 11AM.

