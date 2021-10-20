Search

20/10/2021

Virtual Science Festival from Kildare Libraries will feature science of superheroes, Star Wars, and more

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare Libraries have announced a free virtual Online Science Festival which is suitable for all ages.

The event, which is being held in association with the government's Creating Our Future programme, will offer a range of opportunities to engage in science exploration, discovery and debate.

All events are free to attend and will be delivered online through Zoom.

This programme is funded by Science Foundation Ireland, in celebration of Science Week 2021.

Events listed for the Festival include: a 4-week introduction to coding (suitable for 11-13 year olds), a stop-motion camp (suitable for children ages 8+), ice-cream making STEM workshop (suitable for ages 8-12) and secrets of superhero science and the science of Star Wars (both suitable for anyone aged between 8 and 18), in addition to family Lego building workshops.

Meanwhile, more adult-oriented workshops will touch on topics such as: crime scene investigations, reducing waste, sustainable living and robotic revolution.

The Kildare Libraries' Online Science Festival will take place from November 1 to November 27.

Booking via Eventbrite.

