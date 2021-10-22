Met Éireann's weather forecast for the Bank Holiday weekend

Here is the forecast from Met Eireann for the Bank Holiday weekend.

SATURDAY: Saturday will start cloudy and mostly dry but will turn wet and breezy as a band of rain extends from the west. There will be some moderate falls of rain in the west later in the morning with the rain becoming patchier as it extends to the east during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range between 12 to 15 degrees, in fresh to occasionally strong and gusty southerly winds, moderating during the evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain will clear east early on Saturday night, but scattered showers will feed into western coastal counties, while it will turn drier with good clear spells further east. It will be a relatively mild night with temperatures remaining above 9 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds.

SUNDAY: On Sunday there will be sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. They'll mainly affect the west and northwest in the morning but will become widespread in the afternoon with some heavier burst at times. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The showers will mostly become confined to western coastal counties once again on Sunday night with clear spells developing elsewhere. Turning cooler too with lows of 5 to 8 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

MONDAY: Sunny spells and scattered showers once again on Monday with showers in the west becoming widespread during the afternoon. Cloud will increase over Munster and Connacht during the evening hours, ahead of a band of rain overnight. It will be a fresh day with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.