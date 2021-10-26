Kildare gardaí arrest motorist who was three times over the legal limit

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare have arrested a motorist who was three times over the legal drink-driving limit.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit was conducting a checkpoint in Celbridge when they stopped this motorist.
The driver failed a breath test and was found to be three times over the legal limit.
They were arrested, with legal proceedings to follow, Garda Traffic added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.