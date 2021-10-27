UPDATE: Changes confirmed for three proposed bus shelters outside of Newbridge

Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that changes will be made to its plan for proposed bus shelters outside of Newbridge.

The following locations will be going ahead as planned for Section 38: Curragh Camp (Outside Orchard Park Estate), The Curragh, Road Number L-3008-0, (In-Bound), and Curragh Camp (Opposite Orchard Park Estate), The Curragh, Road Number L-3008-0, (Out-Bound).

However, the following location has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances: Kildare Road, Brownstown Cross, The Curragh, Road Number L-3006-3, (In-Bound).

Commenting on the news, Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender took to his official Facebook page to say: "Don't worry I will continue to follow up to ensure we can get the bus shelter in Brownstown, it'll just take slightly longer."

He added that he has sent an email on to KCC to try to ascertain what the unforeseen circumstances are.

Previously, Cllr Pender said on his official Facebook page that the news about the bus stops has "been a long time coming", but was nevertheless looking forward to them.

Any representations relating to the above mentioned proposed works may be made in writing to the Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department at Kildare County Council.

The latest date for receipt of such representations is on or before 5pm on December 7 2021.