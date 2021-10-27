Kildare County Council planning temporary cycle track for Newbridge

Kildare County Council (KCC) are planning a temporary cycle track for the middle of Newbridge town.

The council announced in a statement: "In accordance with the provisions of Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act 1994, Kildare County Council hereby gives notice of its intention of the nstallation of temporary cycle tracks protected by passive safe bollards and line marking buffer zones on both sides of the Main Street (R445-27) from Riverbank to Bord Na Mona entrance, Newbridge."

KCC outlined that on street parking on Main Street (R445-27) to be offset on both sides of the carriageway to allow for protective buffer zones and proposed cycle tracks.

It is understood that parklets and seating/bicycle parking arrangements will also be located along designated car parking on Main Street and Edward Street (R445-27/28) between Riverbank and Eddie Rockets, Newbridge.

Drawings showing the proposed works will be available for inspection at the following locations from Tuesday:

The consultation website of KCC, which can be viewed by clicking here.

The offices of Kildare County Council, Level 4, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare Monday – Friday between the hours of 9am and 5pm; anyone wishing to make an appointment can do so by clicking here.

Submissions or observations relating to the above mentioned proposed works can be made online at https://consult.kildarecoco.ie/en/consultation/section-38-road-traffic-act-1994-proposed-temporary-cycle-seating-infrastructure-along-main-street.

Alternatively, you can send your queries to: A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads Transportation and Public Safety Department, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare on or before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 7 2021.

KCC asks those with queries to enter their submission by one medium only; either a hard copy or an online document.

In related news, KCC has made changes to a bus shelter planned for construction just outside of Newbridge.