Search

29/10/2021

Massive €118m Kildare Penneys distribution to create 211 jobs

Great Connell, Newbridge

Massive Kildare multi-million euro Penneys distribution centre gets green light

What the new centre will look like

Reporter:

Reporter

Penneys have been given permission for a new multi-million euro distribution centre on the outskirts of Newbridge. 

As part of the €118m project, it is expected to employ 270 construction workers, and 212 full time staff. The company will have to pay €3.9 million in development levies. 

The new centre will be almost the length of three football pitches.

The sheer scale of the massive facility has also been made clear: it will span 64,550 square metres in total and sit on a sprawling 15.42 hectare site off the R445 in Great Connell. The land is owned by Ballyfarm Ltd and Cox Property Ltd, who had given permission for the application to be made. The IDA recently purchased land nearby. 

The distribution warehouse will also have 201 car park spaces, 110 HGV parking bays, 20 electric vehicle charging points, and 34 loading docks. A total of 40 bike rack spaces have also been included as well as 1,600 sq.mts of ground mounted solar panels. 

Murphy International, which is located on a neighbouring site also expressed its support for the development.

"Primark is an international retail company and their presence at this location, together with Lidl, KDP Ireland and Pfizer will ensure the continued economic growth of Newbridge and aid in attracting future investment to the region," it said in its submission on the plans.

The location is south of the Newbridge South Orbital Relief Road (NSORR). Permission was granted by Kildare County Council to development partner, Barola Capital DAC on October 22. Thirty five planning conditions were set out by the local authority.



To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media