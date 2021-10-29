Motorist caught going twice over the speed limit in Newbridge

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
A motorist in the town of Newbridge was caught going twice over the speed limit by gardaí.
According to Garda Traffic on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the motorist travelling at 102kph in a 50kph zone.
Gardaí said that the motorist was charged with a Dangerous Driving offence.
This offence risks bring disqualified for up to two years, in addition to a €5,000 fine and up to six months in prison.
