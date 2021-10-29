Search

29/10/2021

Fundraising campaign launched for Men's Shed in Athy, which is at risk of closing

Pic: Men's Shed Athy

Pic: Men's Shed Athy

Members behind a Men's Shed group based in Athy that is at risk of closing have launched a fundraiser to keep it open.

The group said in a statement on its GoFundMe page: "Athy Men's Shed is an important community and social outlet for many of our friends, members, visitors and families."

"Our goal is to provide a social and friendly environment for men in our community that might have some time to pass and who are looking to get out of the house, socialise a little and get involved in projects should they wish."

The group explained that keeping its doors open for 2022 has proven difficult as a result of the pandemic: "It costs €6,000 to keep the shed open every year; rent, insurance, light and heat and materials."

"We have built a kitchen, a woodwork area, a tooling area, a pool room and a darts room for our visitors and members."

It continued: "Normally, we work on projects, we fundraise and we partake in community initiatives to raise the money to keep the shed open ourselves.

"However, because of the pandemic, we lost a full 18 months of activities where we couldn't raise any money through work, projects or fundraising."

"We're now asking our friends, family members and general members of the local community if they could help out.

"We are doing all we can to keep our doors open for 2022 - and we ask that if you could spare a few euro's to help us along the way that maybe you will contribute a little to our gofundme campaign!"

The group concluded: "Thank you so much for your time and help! We all appreciate it very much."

One donor, Gerry Walsh, also weighed in on the situation: "I personally know of too many men who, only for the men's sheds, might not be with us today; you just dont know whats going on in a lad's head."

"The Athy Community Men's Shed has being a light house in some dark years to many men and their families... please support them to keep their door open," he added.

Anyone interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

