Motorist stopped by gardaí in Kildare was three times over legal limit

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
A motorist who was stopped by gardaí in County Kildare was three times over the legal limit, according to the Garda Traffic page on Twitter.
It is understood that the Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint on the Dublin Road when they stopped the motorist.
They were arrested, and their car was seized for no insurance.
Gardaí have added that legal proceedings will follow.
