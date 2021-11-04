Water supply disruption to some Kildare homes from Monday

Householders in some areas of County Kildare may experience intermittent low water pressure and discolouration to their water supply next week.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council has issued a warning ahead of works taking place between Monday, November 8, and Friday, November 12.

The issues may affect customers in Liffey Heights, Ballymore Eustace, and the surrounding areas.

A final phase of essential works to the water supply system, which supplies Kildare and the Greater Dublin Area, will take place next week.

"Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works," said Irish Water in a statement this afternoon.

John O Donoghue, regional operations manager, Irish Water said, “Irish Water would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we carry out these essential works to safeguard the water supply for Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area. Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these essential works may cause."

These works form part of the Barrow Extension project which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day for communities across the region. This is the equivalent of the average daily water consumption of 140,000 people and will support future growth and ensure a sustainable, secure and reliable water supply for customers now and into the future, according to the company.

The project, which began in September 2020, involved the construction of 3km of new water mains between Killashee and Naas, via the Rathasker Road; two new pumping stations at Brannockstown and Carnalway; and upgrades to the pipework at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and Old Kilcullen Reservoir.