Search

04/11/2021

Water supply disruption to some Kildare homes from Monday

Irish Water works

Water supply disruption to some Kildare homes from Monday

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Householders in some areas of County Kildare may experience intermittent low water pressure and discolouration to their water supply next week.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council has issued a warning ahead of works taking place between Monday, November 8, and Friday, November 12.

The issues may affect customers in Liffey Heights, Ballymore Eustace, and the surrounding areas.

A final phase of essential works to the water supply system, which supplies Kildare and the Greater Dublin Area, will take place next week.

"Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works," said Irish Water in a statement this afternoon.

John O Donoghue, regional operations manager, Irish Water said, “Irish Water would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we carry out these essential works to safeguard the water supply for Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area. Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these essential works may cause."

These works form part of the Barrow Extension project which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day for communities across the region. This is the equivalent of the average daily water consumption of 140,000 people and will support future growth and ensure a sustainable, secure and reliable water supply for customers now and into the future, according to the company.

The project, which began in September 2020, involved the construction of 3km of new water mains between Killashee and Naas, via the Rathasker Road; two new pumping stations at Brannockstown and Carnalway; and upgrades to the pipework at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and Old Kilcullen Reservoir.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media