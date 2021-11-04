Search

04/11/2021

COP26 solidarity protest to take place in Kildare this weekend

COP26 solidarity protest to take place in Kildare this weekend

Pic: Supplied

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A protest that will be held in solidarity with the ongoing COP26 event in Glasgow will go ahead in County Kildare this weekend.

Deirdre Lane, a member of the Kildare Environmental Network (KEEN), added: "We're combining it with Community Garden information, and will be giving out some vegetables and herbs from the garden."

"You might have been considering going to the march in Dublin, but we would love all of you to join us (in Kildare)."

The Global Day for Climate Justice protest will be held on Saturday November 6 at the square in Kilcock, and starts at 12pm.

Water supply disruption to some Kildare homes from Monday

Irish Water works

PICTURES: Glam night out for Network Ireland Kildare Branch members

Evening at the Osprey Hotel

Minister to launch new art book by Alan Keane at Kildare Art Gallery

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media