05/11/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Picturesque Rosehill Cottage, Donadea, on market for €525,000

Style: This residence has the look of a traditional cottage but the benefits of a modern day build

Rosehill Cottage

An enchanting and picturesque detached four bedroom dormer bungalow, Rosehill Cottage in Donadea comes to the market with Coonan Property.

Approached by electric gates, the natural stone cladding of this residence will catch your eye.

This residence has the style and look of a traditional cottage but the benefits of a modern day build of a spacious dormer bungalow extending 198 sq. m.

This residence is presented in show house condition, recently refurbished and upgraded to a high standard this house boasts features such as under floor heating, hardwood pine floor, doors and architraves, bespoke kitchen and double heritage doors.

The property comprises of kitchen/dining, utility, dining room, living room, lounge, four bedrooms, two en-suite and family bathroom.

The house sits on 0.37 acres of mature grounds, drive and yard with a tarmacadam finish.

There is a lawn area with laurel and native hedging surround.

The yard includes a double roller door garage with natural stone clad finish, sensor and yard lights.

This property is located close to the quaint village of Timahoe and close to the major towns of Kilcock, Clane and university town of Maynooth.

It has excellent connectivity as the property is within 10km of the M4.

The guide price for this residence is €525,000 and it is being sold by private treaty.

For further information please contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email: jillw@coonan.com

See more pictures below: 

