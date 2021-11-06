Segregated walk and bike routes needed on busy Naas road

Segregated cycling and walking lanes should be provided along Monread Road in Naas.

Cllr Carmel Kelly told a Naas Municipal District meeting on October 12 that the facilities are needed because the new Naas Community College is due to open and students would be encouraged to cycle to school.

“This should not take a huge amount of money because the road is wide enough,” she said.

The Monread Road forms part of the strategic cycle network for Naas which is being designed by Kildare County Council and funded by the National Transport Authority.

It envisages a connected network of routes in the town and KCC is in the process of designing elements of it on the Kilcullen Road and the links to Kill and Sallins.

Schemes currently being designed will be supplemented with other projects in accordance with the published cycle network and this will include the Monread Road.

No timescale is available for progressing the design — however, it remains on the list of schemes to be developed.

At the same time, Cllr Bill Clear wants KCC to work with Waterways Ireland to create a temporary surface for walkers and cyclists from Osberstown Bridge to the scout hut in Sallins ‘to facilitate travelling from Sallins to the new secondary school’ in Millennium Park.

This needs to be done and cyclists/walkers need to be catered for, said Cllr Clear, because people are across the interchange.

He said a temporary surface would be a short term fix and would cover a distance of 200 metres to facilitate children coming from Sallins.

Otherwise, he predicted, there will be traffic chaos if parents opt to drive the students to school.

“There will be back up of cars if this is not done,” he warned

And he was supported by Cllr Evie Sammon, who said a similar structure had been put in place in Dublin done through Waterways Ireland.

Naas Mayor Seamie Moore said the bridge structure nearby is a dangerous area and he had previously sought that lorries be banned from using it as a shortcut to Sallins.

According to KCC it is currently working to deliver the Naas Sallins greenway which will provide a link from Basin Street in Naas past the Sallins scout hut and on to Sallins train station.

Work on the delivery of the scheme is at the design stage at present and it is proposed to brief the councillors on the details of the scheme before the end of the year.

Following this, the scheme will be progressed through the public consultation process in early 2022.

The council says that following careful consideration it is not possible to install a temporary surface along the canal bank as requested.

This would require the diversion of limited resources and funding away from the delivery of the greenway which would ultimately delay the delivery of this project

Furthermore, there is no public lighting along the proposed temporary track and the proposal would also lead to vulnerable road users being directed onto a busy junction at Osberstown Bridge.

Kildare County Council has also pointed out that the existing road network provides a safe means of access to the new secondary school pending the completion of the greenway.