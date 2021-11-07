KWWSPCA: Kerry Group volunteers get stuck in

We have four young cats who are just six months old. They are lovely and friendly and are all well used to being indoor/outdoor cats. It would be great to get these kittens into homes where they will be loved and properly cared for, especially with the winter approaching.

Please contact Elaine on 089 4588162 if you would like to offer one or two of them a home. We ask for an adoption fee of €80 to cover our cost of providing them with their first vaccination, a worm/flea dose and their neuter or spay.

Almost two hundred cats and kittens have also been rescued and rehomed by the KWWSPCA this year, including a number that needed considerable veterinary treatment and a lot of TLC before they were ready for their new homes.

This was especially true for many of the kittens that came into our care at a very young age, some barely more than a few days old. Although some were too sick and weak to survive, most, with the dedicated work of our foster carers, responded well to regular feeding and constant loving care. They became strong and healthy young cats who went on to make marvellous pets.

The KWWSPCA was delighted to have a team from the Kerry Group visit our Animal Shelter for a day of volunteering. There are always lots of jobs to be done around the shelter and because the weather was so mixed during the week, we had planned for this group to do some light work indoors if it was raining, and outdoor jobs if it was dry.

Of the two options , the outdoor work was definitely the most challenging. As it turned out, the day they visited was a dry warm and sunny and they were given the task of shifting a huge heap of gravel to make an extended car parking area. This was tough work shovelling and hauling wheelbarrows full of stones. They got stuck in and they did a brilliant job. We are extremely grateful to this cheerful hard-working group of five for their efforts and for giving up their time to help us.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

