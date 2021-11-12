Kildare County Council announce permeability links reconstruction works in number of areas in Maynooth

File pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that permeability links reconstruction works are due to take place in a number of areas in Maynooth.
It said in a statement that reconstruction and the widening of deteriorating footpaths and formalising well established links will take place at the following residental areas: Between Kingsbry and Greenfield Close, Old Greenfield, and Kingsbry.
Works will take place from Monday November 15 to Wednesday November 24, subject to weather conditions.
KCC said that it wishes to apologies for any inconvenience caused during this period.
It added that whilst works are underway, alternative access routes should be sought.
