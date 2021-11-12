Search

12/11/2021

Kill scoops top Tidy Towns award in Kildare

Results of national competition revealed today

Kill scoops top Tidy Towns award in Kildare

Tidy Towns

Reporter:

Reporter

Kill has scooped the top award for Tidy Towns in Kildare this year.

The national award winners were revealed earlier today, with Ennis in Co Clare declared Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2021.

Several Kildare towns and villages featured among the overall medallists. Straffan took a gold medal in the Category C competition; Kill gold in Category D; and Naas, Maynooth and Leixlip gold in Category G.

Ballymore Eustace took a silver medal in Category C; and Celbridge and Newbridge in Category G.

Rathangan was awarded a bronze medal in Category G; and Clane in Category E.

Kill took the overall county award, with Straffan highly commended; Naas commended. Kildare town won an Endeavour Award.

Within County Kildare; the top town or village in each category was: Category A: Timolin; Category B: Broadford; Category C: Straffan; Category D: Kill; Category E: Clane; Category G: Naas. Tidy Towns entrants are divided into category based on population size.

The announcement was made at a scaled-back event held in the RDS today with a small number of representatives present from this year’s entries to the competition. The event was streamed live to thousands of TidyTowns volunteers around the country.

Kill was tops in County Kildare

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media