Kildare Property Watch: Derelict cottage with beautiful views for €150,000

The property at Brewel Hill, Kilgowan
A derelict cottage on around an acre of land, which has panoramic views of the Wicklow mountains, is up for auction with a guide price of €150,000.
The subject property comprises a detached cottage on a superb one acre site in this highly desirable location.
Located at the top of Brewel Hill, Kilgowan, this is a unique location within easy access of the M9 at Kilcullen.
Easy access
It is situated in a quiet rural setting in the townsland of Kilgowan, around six miles from Kilcullen, which has schools, church, pubs, restaurants and shops. The surrounding towns of Newbridge, Kildare and Naas are also within easy commuting distance.
The large site is ideally suited for a replacement dwelling subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission, according to agent Jordan Auctioneers.
The property is for auction online using the Offr.io platform on Tuesday, November 30 at 3pm.
Jordans are issuing a guide price of excess of €150,000.
For further information contact Mark Neylon at Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.
