KWWSPCA: Teddy’s adoption prompts fundraiser for Kildare shelter

Helen Hanifin has been holding crochet classes for over thirty years and runs three classes from her workshop near Kilcloon.

Every year Helen runs a monster raffle to raise funds for various charities, and this year she chose the KWWSPCA.

Our charity came on to Helen’s radar when her daughter Marina and her husband Tom adopted Teddy from our shelter in December 2019. Teddy has brought great joy to everyone in the household and on occasions makes a visit to all his adoring ‘adopted aunties’ in the three crochet classes, and of course manages to get a biscuit or two when the kettle is boiled for tea.

The raffle was a huge success and prizes consisted of some crochet work from Helen and from KWWSPCA volunteer Sharon. Other prizes were donated by the ladies in the classes.

A fantastic amount of creative crochet happens in this workshop.

Helen herself is extremely talented and has worked for Irish knitwear designers in the past. But most of all, Helen has a heart of gold with all her charitable fund raisers over the thirty years.

She always has a warm welcome for all her students and visitors and has the patience of a saint when she’s teaching crochet in all her classes.

We are extremely grateful to everyone involved in this fund raiser which brought in €700.

If you are part of a community group or if you have ideas for organising an event to raise money for the KWWSPCA we would love to hear from you. Please contact John at 085 2354939.

Our charity is run entirely by volunteers, so all money raised goes into the running of our animal shelter in Athgarvan.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

