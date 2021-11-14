Search

14/11/2021

Kildare bridge could be renamed after 1916 revolutionary

Kildare bridge could be renamed after 1916 revolutionary

Domhnall Ua Buachalla

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@iconicnews.ie

A bridge in the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) could be renamed after a Kildare rebel who took part in the 1916 Easter Rising.

The news follows a motion which was brought before Kildare County Council (KCC) by councillors Angela Feeney (Labour), Kildare Mayor Naoise Ó Cearúil (Fianna Fáil) and Cllr Peter Hamilton (Green Party).

In it, the three Cllrs asked KCC to consider naming the bridge beside Maynooth Castle and the entrance to St Patrick’s College ‘Droichead Ua Bhuacalla’ (Buckley’s Bridge) after the Kildare rebel Domhnall Ua Buachalla.

After the 1916 Rising, Ua Buachalla became a member of the First Dáil and later also served as a member of the Council of State before his death on October 30 , 1963.

KCC responded that no alteration or amendment would be made, as the bridge did turn out to have a name: “Collegeland Bridge.”

Cllr Feeney responded that there is no sign displaying the name of the bridge, and that most people were not aware of its true name.

Mayor Ó Cearúil pointed to the fact that the late Ua Buachalla helped sign the Constitution present in the meeting room, and said that such a gesture was the least that KCC could do to honour his memory. “I also don’t know of any other Kildare State officer who has had a State funeral” he added.

Fine Gael’s Tim Durkan countered that the bridge’s current name also held historic significance, as it has ties to the Fitzgeralds of Kildare. It was then agreed by all in attendance that consideration of the amendment would be put back for the next meeting, and that the issue would be brought before the Civic Memorial Committee.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media