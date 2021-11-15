Courts: Jim Mansfield Jr verdict to be delivered next year

The Special Criminal Court will deliver a judgement in the New Year in the trial of property magnate Jim Mansfield Jnr, who denies setting up one of his employees to be kidnapped by a criminal gang.

Mr Mansfield pleaded not guilty before the three-judge, non-jury court in October last year but due to a number of lengthy adjournments, the trial continued until last month. Mr Justice Alex Owens, presiding, had indicated that a judgement might be delivered today, Monday, November 15. At a brief hearing this morning Mr Justice Owens indicated that the court has not concluded its consideration of the evidence and judgement will be delivered on January 17 next.

Mr Mansfield Jnr (54), of Tasaggart House, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with one or more persons to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2015.

He also denies attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage, with the alleged intention of perverting the course of public justice in relation to the false imprisonment of Martin Byrne (53) at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin between June 9, 2015 and June 12, 2015.

Mr Byrne told the trial that Mr Mansfield was present at an office when he was taken prisoner by violent criminals Dessie O'Hare and Declan 'Whacker' Duffy. Mr Mansfield's defence counsel Bernard Condon SC described Mr Byrne as an unreliable and dishonest witness and said there is no evidence linking his client to the abduction.