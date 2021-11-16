County Kildare gallery seeks local artists for Christmas show

The White Box Gallery, Naas
The White Box Gallery, located just off Friary Road in Naas, is planning a special Christmas exhibition featuring Kildare-based artists.
The organisers are now accepting submissions for the show from local artists.
All mediums, paintings/sculpture, are welcome.
Images of artworks should be submitted via email to info@ thewhiteboxgallery.com before November 28 for consideration for the show.
