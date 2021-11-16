Search

16/11/2021

Kildare Councillor calls on public to sign Dart+ petition

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

A Kildare councillor has called on members of the public to sign a petition calling for the installation of a Dart+ at Kilcock.

Social Democrats (SD) Cllr Aidan Farrelly said on Twitter: "A community group in Kilcock has developed a petition to call on Min for Transport and the National Transport Authority (NTA) to make the right decision and Bring Dart+ to Kilcock."

"The group is asking you to sign and share this petition."

The description of the petition reads: "The NTA and Irish Rail propose to bring the Dart+ West project to Maynooth, while developing a large Depot to service the carriages in Kilcock."

"It is vital at this stage that Kilcock is not further excluded from development, enhancement and expansion proposals."

"Due to the combined factors of significant town population growth, the expected further development, the desire for residents not to rely on one person one car transport to work, the community of Kilcock have drafted this joint submission to demonstrate the concerns and case for the expansion of the Dart+ West expansion to Kilcock.

It continued: "Kilcock businesses and residents cannot afford to wait another 20 years for consideration for transport infrastructure.

Kilcock residents and business are united in seeking that the electrification of the westbound rail network be extended to the town; we believe that such an inclusion is not only vital, but achievable and affordable.

"Which is why we are calling on the Minister for Transport and the NTA to include Kilcock in this stage of the process, either with a station at the proposed Depot or bringing the line to Kilcock station," the description concluded.

The petition can be viewed by clicking here.

Last week, SD co-leader and transport spokesperson Catherine Murphy called the news of the delays to Naas/Sallins and Kilcock "a blow to meeting climate action targets."

