19/11/2021

Green light for 69 new homes and creche at Straffan, Co Kildare

File photo: Straffan Village

Reporter:

Reporter

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for a new housing development and creche in Straffan. 

Lagan Homes Ireland Limited plans to build a two storey creche and 69 residential dwellings at New Road, Glebe, Straffan.

Kildare County Council had granted permission for the development but two appeals were lodged - one from a native of Rathcoffey and the other from residents living nearby. 

On November 12 the board upheld the decision with revised planning conditions. 

There were a variety of reasons for the appeals. Those objecting to the development said the applicant has included lands that are zoned for educational, and community uses. They contended the development contraveneS the development plan in relation to local demand for housing, proximity to neighbouring residential properties, density and the scale of development. 

The appellants also contended the development would generate significant traffic congestion along New Road and asked for the footpaths and lighting along that road to be completed before any development commences on site.

An Bord Pleanála ruled that the development was in accordance with the county plan and other local policies. It also said it would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convience.

It attached a number of planning conditions. 

