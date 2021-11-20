Search

20/11/2021

Shine a Light for road safety in Kildare this Sunday

Light up

Shine a Light for road safety in Kildare this Sunday

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims’ is commemorated on the third Sunday in November each year.

A symbolic light will shine at the offices of Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara in Naas on Sunday, November 21, between 7pm and 8pm. Kildare businesses, families, and the community are invited to join in and ‘light up for road safety’ by shining a light or a battery candle in your windows or even leaving a porch light on during this hour of remembrance and reflection.

Given the continuing increase in people using the roads for walking and cycling, road safety is more important than ever.

Local Authority Road Safety Officers are joining the Road Safety Authority, An Garda Síochána, local fire and ambulance services, and road victim support groups in remembering all those who have died on our roads around the world.

Several garda, fire and ambulance stations around the county will turn-out some of their emergency vehicles and park outside their station with blue lights flashing.

A single one-vehicle siren wail will be activated every 15 minutes between 7pm and 8pm, in recognition of their role as first responders to serious and fatal road traffic collisions.

Time to reflect

Kildare County Council’s Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh said “People are invited to remember those who have died on our roads, and to reflect on those who respond to collisions and who work against the clock in that golden hour to save that person’s life; and reflect on those who may have lost someone so close and dear to them as a result of a road traffic collision.

“We are inviting the public to join us in ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims’ by shining a light in your window between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday, November 21.

“We would also use this opportunity to remind road users that by sharing the road and by being cautious, courteous and considerate to one another on the road, we can all make the roads a safer place for everyone.”

