Kildare TD and Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl tests positive for Covid-19

Sean Ó Fearghail
Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD and Dáil Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD has tested positive for Covid-19, it was announced this afternoon.
Having received the results of his PCR test at the weekend, the Ceann Comhairle will continue to isolate at home until Monday, November 29, in accordance with public health guidelines.
The Ceann Comhairle will work from home during this period and will carry out some on-line engagements.
During his absence from Dáil Éireann, his chamber duties will be overseen by Leas- Cheann Comhairle, Catherine Connolly TD and the normal panel of temporary chairpersons.
