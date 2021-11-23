Search

Call for affordable housing welcomed by Kildare Senator

File photo

Calls from local authorities for affordable housing have been welcomed by a Senator from Kildare.

Local authorities are seeking to enter into advance purchase arrangements to secure turnkey homes in areas where the need, in particular, for affordable housing, is most acute.

Commenting on this, Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’ Loughlin said: "Local Authorities in Dublin, Waterford, Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Meath, Wicklow, Kildare, Louth, and Laois are asking builders to consider offering homes with planning permission, where construction has not yet commenced, to local authorities under an advance purchase turnkey arrangement.

"This call is targeted at advance purchase opportunities for a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 150 dwellings in any one scheme."

She continued: "A new Local Authority Led Affordable Purchase Scheme will see homes delivered at discounted rates, to first time buyers and those seeking a ‘fresh-start’.

"This is being made possible through the Government’s Affordable Housing Fund which is assisting Local Authorities, where affordability constraints are most acute, to deliver affordable homes to purchase and rent.

Senator O' Loughlin added that she is regularly contacted by people living in precarious housing situations, and explained that many have become disillusioned by the entire process: "We need to see real action, and I am pleased to see Minister O’Brien utilising measures such as this to ensure that affordable houses will be delivered."

"The demand for housing in South Kildare is huge, and it is time that supply catches up to meet that demand."

She concluded: "Tackling the housing crisis and ensuring that we are making progress towards alleviating the acute housing needs, especially in Kildare is so important."

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin also recently welcomed the news that the Hot School Meals Programme in 81 DEIS schools across Ireland would be extended.

