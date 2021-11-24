Ryston Christmas Craft Fair to take place in Newbridge, Co Kildare, this weekend

The entrance to Ryston, Newbridge
A Christmas Craft Fair will be held in the Ryston Sports and Social Club in Newbridge this weekend, Saturday, 27, and Sunday, 28, November.
The fair will run daily from 10am to 4.30pm.
Support local crafters and get your Christmas goodies at the fair.
Musical guests will also perform each day.
Over 40 Christmas craft exhibitors will take part in the fair.
If you would like to take part, contact Theresa on 087 2864335 or Violet on 086 8788567 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 5pm).
