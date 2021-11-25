Search

25 Nov 2021

Find out all Ned Broy - The Spy from Kildare with free online talk

Creative Rathangan Meitheal

Find out all Ned Broy - The Spy from Kildare with free online talk

Ned Broy pictured when he was Garda Commissioner

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

This free online event, which takes place on Saturday December 4, features a presentation by historian Seamus Purcell on Ned Broy - The Spy from Rathangan who was born in 1887 and grew up on the Kildare Offaly border.

"Broy, who was played by Stephen Rea in Neil Jordan's film on Michael Collins, did not meet the same fate as his fictional counterpart. But he was found out by British intelligence, and spent five months in solitary confinement in Arbour Hill on 56 charges of High Treason," said Creative Rathangan Meitheal.

"Collins threw some doubt on the British case against Broy by persuading another detective in G Division to flee from Ireland. When Broy was released on July 12 Michael Collins was waiting outside the gates of Arbour Hill Prison for him with a parcel containing a new suit of clothes. Not long afterwards Broy accompanied Collins to London for the Treaty negotiations acting as his Private Secretary, and ensuring Collins’s security. Broy acquired an aircraft - ‘the big fella’ – in case the talks broke down and Collins needed to make a quick exit from London. Seamus Cullen's research reveals that Broy was far more important to Collins than was previously thought and in addition to passing on vital intelligence, he also helped shape Collins's counterintelligence strategy, becoming a key player in the network of spies who provided Collins and the IRA with vital intelligence."

The group pointed out that although his name is inextricably linked with the notorious ‘Broy Harriers’ – it is worth bearing in mind that De Valera chose Broy to serve as Garda Commissioner at a time when Civil War tensions threatened to spiral out of control: and that Broy was trusted by both Michael Collins and Eamon De Valera.

"Brian Hand, a grandson of Liam Tobin will focus on the post conflict careers of Liam Tobin and Joe MacGrath in a presentation entitled Once an Intelligence Officer always an Intelligence Officer. Liz Gillis, Historian and researcher with RTEs History Show, will focus on Women in the Intelligence War. Although women were central to the intelligence war their contribution has often been overlooked. Far too many accounts of the intelligence war render women invisible, obscuring their contributions and the risks they took; yet without them the intelligence war could not have succeeded."

For further information and to book a place see Creative Rathangan Meitheal Facebook Page or go to Eventbrite.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media