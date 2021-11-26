25 new jobs created at new Kildare dental clinic in Kilcock

Kildare LGFA Captain, Grace Clifford and The James Clinic Clinical Director, James Hiney.
Twenty five new jobs have been created with the opening of a new state of the art Kilcock dental clinic last week.
Kildare LGFA Captain, Grace Clifford officially opened The James Clinic.
The business already has three clinics across the Midlands in Enfield, Mullingar and Ferbane. The clinic currently has a team of 21 dentists and hygienists across its existing three clinics.
James Hiney, Clinic Director, The James Clinic commented: “We’re really excited to open our new clinic in Kilcock. There’s a buzz around the town that attracted us here and we’re delighted to be investing in Kilcock and creating new local jobs.”
