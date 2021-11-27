Kildare Property Watch: Take your pick of The Garden in Naas

Two duplex apartments located beside The Osprey Hotel in Naas have come on the market with Coonan Property.

The Garden Apartments development is a gated residential community which is within easy walking distance of the town’s main street. Both properties are spacious and come with two car parking spaces.

According to the selling agent, both offer plenty of light-filled accommodation and fantastic outdoor areas.

Number 23a

Number 23a is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex with a kitchen/dining room, a large light filled living room and three double bedrooms including a master with a spectacular feature window.

This duplex also has a terrific rooftop terrace which wraps around the apartment and extends to 38 sq. metres.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €275,000.

Number 11b

The layout of number 11b is different. It also includes three double bedrooms and has a bright, double height kitchen/dining area.

However, the stunning mezzanine living room steals the limelight in this home. With an outdoor garden terrace and balcony, it also offers private outside space to enjoy. It has a guide price of €295,000.

According to Coonan’s, these homes use every square foot well and have a lot to offer. For more, contact Coonan Property at 045 832020 or email: naas@coonan.com.