Twenty Kildare workers take the plunge for St Mark’s School

A Newbridge company has given its backing to a fundraising drive for St Mark’s School.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by the employees of KDP Newbridge.

Campaign organiser, Krzysztof Magrecki, explains; “We are a relatively new employer to the town, but we are keen to help our local community and assist good causes in whatever way we can.

“This year we have teamed up with St Mark’s school for children with special needs to assist them in building a new extension to their existing facility.”

Twenty employees have decided to bravely take the plunge into the bitterly cold Irish sea at Brittas Bay beach on November 27 at 10am.

“We are looking for sponsorship for these 20 brave souls to raise funds for the kids in St Mark’s.

“If you could donate a few euro, we would be immensely grateful and your money will be going to a great local cause. Thank you from all at the KDP Ireland family.”

Check out Support for St Marks School in Newbridge on GoFundMe to find out more.

Last July the school was granted permission to demolish the existing school and out buildings to make way for the construction of a new spilt level single and two storey 14-classroom school building with a total floor area of 2,731sqm.

When completed, the new building will have a general-purpose hall, additional special needs classrooms, library, staff rooms and all ancillary accommodation.