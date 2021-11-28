Nineteen derelict Kildare properties investigated, one demolished

Kildare County Council said it has investigated 19 properties in 2021 under the Derelict Sites Act.

The local authority added that a demolition was carried out at one of the locations.

Officials said that notices were issued to the owners of three or the properties.

A total of three of the properties were entered on the Register of Derelict Sites.

Earlier this year, the Council gave notice that the former Red House Hotel on the main road between Naas and Newbridge had been designated a derelict site.

Under legislation, the site of the once popular wedding venue at Newhall may now be subject to an annual levy of 7% of the market value.

The Derelict Sites Act defines a derelict site as any land that ‘detracts, or is likely to detract, to a material degree from the amenity, character or appearance’ of land in the neighbourhood of the land in question.

This definition may apply because of structures which are in a ruinous, derelict or dangerous condition or the neglected, unsightly or objectionable condition of the land or of structures on it, or the presence, deposit or collection of litter, rubbish, debris or waste.

Under the Derelict Sites Act 1990, local authorities are responsible for dealing with derelict sites in their area.

They can use certain powers to enforce the clean-up of these sites, such as prosecuting owners who do not comply with notices served.

Each local authority must keep a register of all derelict sites in its area, containing the location, name and address of the owner, details of any action the local authority has taken and the current market value of each site.”