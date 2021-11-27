Kildare GAA: Naas hurlers advance to Leinster Club semi with ease

Naas booked their place in the AIB Leinster Club IHC semi final with a fully deserved victory over a very disappointing Castleknock (Dublin) side at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

Naas dominated early on and led 0-5 to 0-1 and when Luke Whelan (Castleknock) had a red mist moment that, rightly earned him a straight red card, it was the Dublin side who stepped up to the plate when Cian Boyle, caught the Naas defence off-guard converting a 22m free to the net to get them right back into the game, at the first water break.

Naas trailed 1-4 to 0-5 before Shane Ryan hit the Castleknock net on 26 minutes and by half time the Kildare champions led 1-7 to 1-4.

The home side completely controlled the second half, with their opponents only scoring two points, their first coming after a blank period that lasted all of 30 minutes.

In the end Naas won comfortably 1-21 to 1-6 and will now face Kilkenny intermediate champions, Glenmore, the home club of Naas manager Tom Mullaly in the Leinster semi final, that game due on Saturday week, again in Newbridge. Glenmore defeated Ballinakill of Laois this afternoon in the quarter final.

Scorers: Naas, Jack Sheridan 0-10 (8 frees, 65, s/l), Shane Ryan 1-2, Brian Byrne 0-3, James Burke 0-2, Kevin Whelaln 0-1, Simon Lacey 0-1, Ciaran Tobin 0-1, Conan Boran 0-1.

Castleknock, Cian Boyle 1-3 (3 frees), Ciaran Kilkenny 0-1, Brian Hughes 0-1, Oisin O Flanagain 0-1.

NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Richard Hogan, Conor Gormley; Kevin Whelan, Ross Kelly, Sean Gainey; Simon Lacey, Rian Boran; James Burke, Jack Sheridan, Kevin Ahearne; Brian Byrne, Jeff Keane, Shane Ryan. Subs: Conor Dowling for Kevin Ahearne (46 minutes); Ciaran Tobin for Jeff Keane (52 minutes); Mark Nevin for Ross Kelly (54 minutes); Conan Boran for Kevin Whelan (56 minutes); Donie McSweeney for John McKeon (59 minutes).



CASTLEKNOCK: Jack Banks; Eoghan Dalton, Paul Bourke, Davy Bohan; Tom Quinn, Conor Murray, Sean Ryan; Colum Breslin, Evan McSherry; Niall O'Callaghan, Cian Boyle, Luke Whelan; Conor Chawke, Ciaran Kilkenny, Eoin Sawyer. Subs: Max Byrne for Eoghan Dalton (half time); Oisin O'Flanagan for Collum Breslin (40 minutes); Ronan Conway for Evan McSharry (46 minutes); Brian Hughes for Eoin Sawyer (46 minutes); Jack King for Cian Boyle (46 minutes);

REFEREE: Cayman Flynn, Westmeth.