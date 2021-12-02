Search

02 Dec 2021

Kildare students are now experts in looking after cats and dogs

St Conleth's Community College, Newbridge

Kildare students are now experts in looking after cats and dogs

Lauren Holton , Zoe Callaghan, Roísín Dodd, Jordan Chu, Chantel Weldon, Abbie Greene, Steven Pinlac, Emma Cardiff and Jessica Behan (and of course Chucky the dog !!)

Reporter:

Reporter

When it comes to the art of training and looking after cats and dogs, the students at St Conleths Community College in Newbridge certainly have the know how. 

The Post Leaving Cert (PLC) Animal Care class recently completed their Canine and Feline Handling and Restraining Workshop recently.

They received their training from Lily 4 Paws, an organisation that runs workshops with the aim of giving students a rounded view of pet ownership and animal welfare in Ireland. Chucky the dog came to the school on the day to be part of the training course.

The group also collected their Canine CPR and First Responder Certificates after successful completion of the CPR training day. As all students are currently enjoying their weekly work placement , St. Conleth’s Community College want to say a big thank you to the local vets, shelters, groomers, stud farms, livery yards, equine centres, and boarding kennels who are facilitating these placements. 

 Roísín Dodd taking part in the course

Abbie Greene learning all the training techniques

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media