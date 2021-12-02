KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Plans for 50 new Naas homes in pipeline

File photo
Plans for 50 new Naas homes are due to be lodged soon.
Springwood Ltd want to build the new housing estate so it will tie in with the existing development at The Orchard at Oldtown Demesne on the Sallins Road.
The proposal contains six two-storey semi-detached four-bed houses, eight two-storey semi-detached three bedroom houses, two two-storey semi-detached three bedroom houses, two two-storey end-terrace three bedroom houses, two two-storey mid-terrace two bedroom houses, and 30 apartments.
The design also includes landscaping, car parking, access roads, footpaths and other works.
Lauren Holton , Zoe Callaghan, Roísín Dodd, Jordan Chu, Chantel Weldon, Abbie Greene, Steven Pinlac, Emma Cardiff and Jessica Behan (and of course Chucky the dog !!)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.