02 Dec 2021

KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Plans for 50 new Naas homes in pipeline

KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Plans for 50 new Naas homes in pipeline

Plans for 50 new Naas homes are due to be lodged soon.

Springwood Ltd want to build the new housing estate so it will tie in with the existing development at The Orchard at Oldtown Demesne on the Sallins Road. 

The proposal contains six two-storey semi-detached four-bed houses, eight two-storey semi-detached three bedroom houses, two two-storey semi-detached three bedroom houses, two two-storey end-terrace three bedroom houses, two two-storey mid-terrace two bedroom houses, and 30 apartments.

The design also includes landscaping, car parking, access roads, footpaths and other works. 

