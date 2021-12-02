Search

Kildare Christmas Art Exhibition pops up in Newbridge this December

PopUpArt Newbridge: Successful local artists collective will stage a festive show on Charlotte Street

Curragh Twins, one of the works on display

A fantastic art exhibition featuring a range of new and established artists has taken up residence in Charlotte Street in Newbridge until December 15.

The show is being staged by PopUpArt Newbridge, a collective of 21 Kildare artists, who have had a successful year despite Covid-19 restrictions.

PopUpArt Newbridge established a virtual gallery (popupartnewbridge.com) last June.

Exhibitions

They were subsequently invited to exhibit in the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge and in the Gra Art Collective Gallery in Naas during the summer. They also held a display in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge for Cuture Night.

For Christmas, a ‘walk in’ exhibition will be held at Unit 1/2 Charlotte Street (beside the Hokey Pokey Cafe), where art lovers can pop in and view the diverse and talented work of the 21 local artists.

The works are also available on the virtual gallery until December 31.

Autumn Forest

Pay a visit

The Charlotte Street exhibition is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

The organisers said that all are more than welcome to come and view the works — and hopefully purchase a unique piece of art for themselves or the art lover in their lives as a special Christmas gift. An ‘artist on duty’ will be in the gallery each day, and will be on hand to help with any questions visitors may have.

