Newbridge Drama Group performances this week at Kildare's Riverbank Arts Centre

The Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge
Newbridge Drama Group present four one-act plays – We Three by Olwen Wymark; Jimmy Shoe by Derek Egan; The Zoo Story by Edward Albee and Mary Lambert RIP by Siobhán Wright at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge this week.
Performances will be staged from Wednesday, December 1 to Saturday, December 4, at 8pm nightly, and tickets are €15/12.
Running time approx 150 minutes, including a short interval. Covid-19 Certificates and identification will be required to attend for all over-18s.
Book at www.riverbank.ie or 045 448327.
