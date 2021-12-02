Kildare's Moat Writers launch lockdown anthology of stories and poetry

The Moat Writers in Naas used the months of Lock Down to compile their first anthology.

The resulting book, called The Voices, was launched in The Moat Theatre recently by renowned Kildare author John MacKenna.

The Voices is a collection of work written since the formation of the group in November 2019. The writers, frequent guests with Clem Ryan on KFM, have selected their personal favourites — short stories to intrigue and grip, poems and verses to make the reader laugh and cry, and proses pieces for reflection and meditation.

Naas mayor Seamie Moore told those at the launch in the Moat Theatre, “An anthology is like a winding river. You never know what you will find around the corner.”

He praised the publication for its variety of content and balance and described it as a real readers’ book. He thanked the writers for their great personal efforts and wished them luck with this and future publications.

In launching the anthology, John MacKenna particularly noted the value of the publication in terms of creating archival material from challenging times for generations to come. Stressing the importance of the written word, he praised the group’s perseverance and courage in bringing the work to print.

Unique times make for unique writing. The Moat Writers have managed to keep an optimistic and humorous touch in The Voices which is available for €10 at The Moat Theatre, Barker and Jones, Woodbine Books (Kilcullen) and Farrell and Nephew Bookstore, (Newbridge).